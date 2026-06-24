Zimbabwe Senate Approves Bill Extending Presidential Term Limits

Zimbabwe’s Senate has approved a bill extending presidential terms from five to seven years, paving the way for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to stay in office until 2030

The legislation also introduces a major change, allowing parliament rather than the public to elect the president

Supporters say the move will strengthen accountability, while critics argue it is a strategy for Mnangagwa to hold onto power longer

Zimbabwe’s upper house of parliament on Wednesday approved a bill that extends presidential terms from five to seven years. This change means President Emmerson Mnangagwa could remain in office until 2030.

The bill passed with strong backing: 75 senators voted in favour, while only four opposed it. This comfortably surpassed the two-thirds majority required for constitutional amendments.

Zimbabwe Senate approves bill extending presidential terms to seven years. Photo credit: AFP/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Key changes in the bill

The legislation introduces two major changes:

Extended presidential term: Terms will now last seven years instead of five.

Election by parliament: The president will be chosen by parliament rather than through direct popular vote.

The bill will officially become law once President Mnangagwa signs it.

Mnangagwa’s political journey

Mnangagwa, now 83, rose to power following the 2017 military coup that ousted Robert Mugabe, who had ruled Zimbabwe since independence in 1980. Evidence of his desire to stay in office beyond 2028 surfaced two years ago, when supporters at ZANU-PF rallies began chanting slogans urging him to continue his agenda.

Party and cabinet support

Last year, the ruling ZANU-PF party resolved to amend the constitution to prolong presidential terms. The plan gained cabinet approval in February, paving the way for Wednesday’s decisive Senate vote.

The move has sparked mixed reactions:

Critics argue the bill is a strategy for Mnangagwa to cling to power.

Supporters claim it will “strengthen accountability and foster political stability.”

Mnangagwa’s leadership follows decades of political dominance by Mugabe. The extension of presidential terms marks another significant constitutional shift in Zimbabwe’s governance.

Source: Legit.ng