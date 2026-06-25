A Nigerian nurse has caused quite a stir on social media after giving an estimate of his monthly salary in reaction to a claim that no nurse in Nigeria receives up to N400k per month

The nurse, who shared his area of specialisation, further revealed that his close friend, who is a medical doctor in Nigeria, earns N1.5 million in a month, despite not being a consultant

He also disclosed the monthly salary of his friend, who is an ICU nurse, leaving some netizens in disbelief over the figures he mentioned

A nurse, known on X as Oghenekevwe, has refuted a netizen's remark that no nurse in Nigeria earns up to N400k per month and that no doctor in Nigeria makes up to N1 million monthly.

Reacting to the tweet, Oghenekevwe, an A&E (Accident & Emergency) nurse, gave an estimate of his monthly pay.

A Nigerian nurse has revealed that he earns above N400k per month. Photo Credit: Dan Kitwood, X/@notorious_zaddy

Source: Getty Images

A&E nurse's salary in Nigeria

According to the nurse, he earns more than N400k monthly, adding that his close friend, who is a medical doctor, receives N1.5 million per month.

The healthcare professional further revealed that his doctor friend is not a consultant, but currently manages a new hospital that is being set up, which belongs to a registered nurse based overseas. His tweet on June 24 read:

"I earn above 400k as an A&E nurse My close guy who is a medical doctor, earns 1.5million a month, he’s not a consultant oo. He’s a M.O, he’s the one currently managing and setting up a new hospital, so basically he’s the CMO and also the business developer of that hospital, and the owner of that hospital is a registered nurse residing abroad."

In the comment section, the nurse added:

"I forgot to add my friend who is an ICU nurse just got a job, 600k."

Some netizens doubted the nurse's claim about his salary and those of his friends, but he maintained that his tweet was not to chase clout but factual.

"Lmaoo. Look at my personal videos I uploaded, I be like who go dey talk cruise for this kind settings??"

A Nigerian nurse reveals that he makes more than N400k every month. Photo Credit: @notorious_zaddy

Source: Twitter

See the nurse's tweet below:

Reactions trail Nigerian nurse's salary

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Nigerian nurse's salary below:

@D_vorah1910 said:

"I don follow you. I wan do A&E nurse."

@Buike44 said:

"How much do they give pharmacists there?"

@Omah_bb said:

"Which speciality is good? Please recommend."

@__Adenikeee said:

"Please, if they need a registered midwife, I dey here o."

@RareAdaobi said:

"Una go just dey gba you just said he is managing how many docs and nurses have these opportunities in Nigeria and the name of the doc and the state the so called facility is."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported the estimated breakdown of nurses' salaries in Nigeria in 2026.

Nurse speaks about her salary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian nurse working for a US company had opened up about how much she earns per hour.

The nurse made the statement during a TikTok live session with another user in a video attached to the story. At the beginning of the post, the registered nurse, who goes by the TikTok username @staywithcole, mentioned her name and other sensitive details the public should know.

She spoke about how she got the job and mentioned that before her current role, she had worked for several other companies.

Source: Legit.ng