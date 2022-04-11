Actress Rita Dominic’s bridal shower was attended by close friends and several colleagues in the entertainment industry

Interestingly, social media users couldn’t help but react to photos and videos that surfaced online from the intimate event

Some people also suggested that the movie star is already pregnant considering her slightly bulgy tummy and choice of outfit

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic is currently enjoying an outpour of love from friends, family members, industry colleagues and fans on social media.

The actress had an intimate bridal shower event over the weekend that was attended by many popular faces.

Fans ask if Rita Dominic is already pregnant. Photo: @ritadominic

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng earlier reported that stars like Kate Henshaw, Uche Jombo, Nes Ikpe-Etim, Hilda Dokubo, Joke Silva, Mercy Eke among others all showed up to celebrate with their own.

As expected, photos and videos from the ceremony surfaced on social media for those who couldn’t be physically present.

Fans ask if actress is pregnant

Some curious netizens who perused the visuals from Dominic’s bridal shower couldn’t help but notice that her tummy appeared slightly bulgy than usual.

In addition, the actress ditched a skin-hugging outfit for a free gown that concealed the shape of her body.

Many came to the conclusion that the actress is already carrying a child for her husband-to-be, Fidelis Anosike.

Read some comments sighted below:

prettypecks said:

"She looks pretty and preggy."

abelpter said:

"Is it just me or does she look pregnant? and no there's nothing wrong with being pregnant . congratulations Rita happy married life."

lionritchie said:

"The pregnancy fit her sha."

omawumiobozuwa said:

"She is pregnant. I am so happy for RiRi. Congratulations."

