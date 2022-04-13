A Twitter user has bared his mind regarding the recent engagement between singer Mr Eazi and his longtime girlfriend, Temi Otedola

The individual identified as Albert Nat Hyde submitted that the Leg Over crooner is probably making his move because of Temi’s billionaire father

Hyde equally wondered why Mr Eazi who is a successful musician settled for Temi despite having a plethora of options

Singer Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola’s recent engagement attracted a lot of sweet reactions from netizens but this hasn’t stopped a few others from sharing their reservations.

One such individual, Albert Nat Hyde, took to Twitter with a post in which he questioned the motives of the Leg Over crooner.

Man shares his opinion about Mr Eazi, Temi Otedola's engagement. Photo: @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

It wasn’t enough for Hyde that the two have been dating for years as he submitted that the singer probably proposed because of Temi’s wealthy background.

He wrote on Twitter:

"When you look at it, it feels Mr is an opportunist who is probably attracted to Temi Otedola because of her father’s status. Lowkey, it appears he is not into the girl as much as she is into him."

In a different portion of his tweet, Hyde wondered why the popular musician chose to settle for Temi when he has several other options.

See a screenshot of his tweet below:

Social media users wade in

daddyfreeze said:

"Temi is gorgeous and seems to love him isn’t that enough?"

ladyque_1 said:

"There’s always that one person."

bobby_n3qamot said:

"Question should be. Why did She settle for him? .. she was the one with so many options."

the_akorede said:

"People and wahala 5 and 6?! Edakun, what’s his own ‍♂️."

thatgirlsims said:

"That’s how people will use their mouths to spoil something good. Please mind your business."

_____lucky_star___ said:

"Na your papa you go ask that question."

Mr Eazi gets engagement gift from doctor friend

Legit.ng previously reported that the doctor of singer, Mr Eazi who recently got engaged to billionaire's daughter, Temi Otedola sparked reactions on social media.

The doctor sent the singer 1,000 pounds ((N780,000) as his engagement gift and he flaunted it on his Instagram story channel.

Nigerians reacted differently to the show of love from Mr Eazi's doctor, some of them shared their relationship with their medical personnel.

