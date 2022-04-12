Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy is making headlines after she shared a photo of her alongside her dad Femi Otedola and popular boxer Lawrence Okolie

Cuppy revealed she linked up Lawrence with her dad, while the boxer said it was an exciting moment for him with the Otedolas’

However, some of Cuppy's fans and followers have sparked relationship rumours between the billionaire daughter and the boxer

Nigerian billionaire daughter and disc jockey is currently trending on social media after she shared a photo of her, her dad Femi Otedola and popular boxer Lawrence Okolie.

In the caption of the photo, Cuppy revealed she linked up the boxer with her billionaire dad.

She wrote:

“Linked up the Champ with the Oga .”

See the post below:

Lawrence also shared some of the photos from the meeting as he wrote:

“This was an eventful day, @cuppymusic... enjoyed meeting @femiotedola Slide 3 sums it up.”

See the post below:

Nigerians sparked relationship rumours

Some of Cuppy’s fans have claimed the meeting of Femi Otedola, and Lawrence Okolie was an indirect introduction.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

real_oppy:

"You just got to love Cuppy❤️❤️."

kissgwennie:

"I can tell u really enjoying ur stay here."

king__mayor360:

"Abi na introduction ni‍."

wene2classic:

"Stop the lies bro . You like her really don’t you? ."

just_nasri:

"@lawrenceokolie our in law."

dessy.o.o:

"Just marry Cuppy no time.. On God."

chyzy_ondavibe:

"Cuppy and boxers."

ariyoolatayo:

"You sha want to marry boxer . From AJ to this."

joeylawrence001:

"Them don they give you husband hold am tight oo."

iamchimakingsley:

"Cupy time de go. Look for your own man now or never. If you wan sue me for this comment that one dey Kwa. This my small money in my savings account I go use am Buy Lawyer, life no pass like that, trouble is part of life ."

