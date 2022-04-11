A Twitter user, Starboy Ali, has sparked massive reactions on social media following a controversial question he asked

A curious Ali reacted to the trending news that Mr Eazi got engaged to his lover, Temi Otedola, and wondered what will happen if they eventually get married

The young man asked who will change his or her surname, considering Temi is the daughter of a billionaire

Popular singer, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade better known as Mr Eazi, and his billionaire's daughter fiancee, Temi Otedola cemented their relationship recently as they proposed to each other in a beautiful video.

Social media came alive after the video emerged with tons of lovely congratulatory messages for the lovebirds.

A curious fan has thrown a question to Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola. Credit: @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

In the midst of the celebration of love, a curious social media user, Starboy Ali posed a controversial question to the couple about who will change their surnames judging by Temi's influential surname.

According to Ali:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"When Mr Eazi and Temi finally get married, who will change surname between them."

Check out his tweet below:

Nigerians answer Starboy Ali's question

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Starboy Ali's controversial question to Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Thegirlariana_:

"She doesn’t have to change name. Joke Silva got married to Olu Jacobs for decades. She never changed her name."

Kehindedamilolaw:

"Did we lady's change our name again ni we only add the man name at the back."

Rofihat_:

"This one thinks Mr Eazi is broke like him."

Blesskidw:

"Marriage never even start una wan bring quarrel put, this marriage is forever IJN."

Amarachiozioma92:

"She can still bear her full name and her husbands last name just like Omotala did."

Kemisooola__:

"Maybe they have to change it to my surname because Twitter children no just get sense."

Mr Eazi carries Temi Otedola like a baby after getting drunk

Legit.ng previously reported that Mr Eazi and his girlfriend, Temi Otedola sparked reactions on social media after a video of them emerged.

The billionaire daughter seemed to be a bit tipsy after taking some alcoholic substance during her 26th birthday celebration and her man was handy to help.

Mr Eazi carried her on his back like a baby and then left the venue of the event. The video sparked reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng