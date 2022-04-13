The doctor of Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi who recently got engaged to billionaire's daughter, Temi Otedola has sparked reactions on social media

The doctor sent the singer 1,000 pounds ((N780,000) as his engagement gift and he flaunted it on his Instagram story channel

Nigerians have reacted differently to the show of love from Mr Eazi's doctor, some of them shared their relationship with their medical personnel

Singer Mr Eazi keeps getting commendations over the bold step he took in proposing to billionaire, Femi Otedola's daughter, Temi.

The Skin Tight crooner shared the transaction receipt of the 1,000 pounds (N780,000) his doctor sent to him as an engagement gift on his Instagram story and gushed over it.

Doctor sends engagement gift to Mr Eazi. Credit: @mreazi @temiotedola.

Source: Instagram

In the caption of the receipt, he urged other people to be like his doctor:

"My doctor just sent me a soft 10000 pounds engagement gift hehe be like my doctor."

Nigerians react to Mr Eazi's engagement gift

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the cash gift Mr Eazi got from his doctor for engaging to Temi Otedola.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ms_alesh:

"Ordinary engagement dem dey collect gift, gift go plenty for wedding o."

Ladyque_1:

"Na only bills and injections I dey receive from my Doctor."

Officialdiorbecca:

"He's about to go from "my doctor " to "our family doctor". Doctor with a business plan."

Babygirlnanya:

"Baba don secure his wedding invite."

Blesskidw:

"Doctor see your mate no be to write wetin person no fit read."

Margaretiduonibin:

"If your doctor is working in Nigeria, please don't expect this. Injection sure pass."

