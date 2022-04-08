The birthday celebration of veteran entertainer, Ebenezer Obey, is far from over as he recently had another round in Abeokuta

Obey had a birthday thanksgiving at former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s famous library in Abeokuta

Several veteran entertainers including high profile guests were all spotted in fun videos from the birthday ceremony

Veteran entertainer Chief Ebenezer Obey turned 80 on Sunday, April 3, but he is still being celebrated by friends, colleagues and family members.

All roads led to the famous Olusegun Obasanjo President Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta on Friday, April 8, for a party-style thanksgiving service for Obey.

Ebenezer Obey at 80: Colleagues, other dignitaries attend birthday. Photo: @godlmynetv

Several videos surfaced on social media showing interesting highlights from the event that had several notable figures in attendance.

A video that caught the attention of netizens captured the moment Obasanjo and the celebrant rocked gently as gospel musician, Esther Igbekele, led an energetic praise session.

Dele Odule, Shina Peters, others spotted

Veteran Nollywood actor Dele Odule was seen exchanging pleasantries with musician, Sir Shina Peters, just after he made his arrival.

Popular clergywoman, Reverend Esther Ajayi, was also among those who graced the birthday party with her presence.

Governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun, gave a brief speech about the celebrant just before the cake cutting event.

Abiodun recounted how he used to scale the fence to watch Obey's performance, adding that he never imagined being his governor in future.

Ebenezer Obey surprised as he receives money cake to mark 80th birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ebenezer Obey celebrated his 80th birthday on Sunday, April 4 and his loved ones turned up to mark the special occasion with him.

During the event, his colleague, King Sunny Ade was seen by Obey's side showing off his famous dance skills as the band played.

The highlight of the day for the 80-year-old veteran was removing the dollar bills inside his birthday cake.

One social media user who reacted to the video wrote:

"He had a good laugh,the aim was achieved.Happy birthday sir."

