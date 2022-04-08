Ovations have been coming from all angles as Nigeria celebrates a music icon, Chief Ebenezer Obey who clocks 80

Ebenezer Obey is highly revered as one of the early pioneers of Juju music that became dominant in the 60s, 70s, and 80s

Most notably, the rivalry between Wizkid and Davido has been compared to that of Ebenezer Obey and Sunny Ade in their prime years

The All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated juju maestro, Chief Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi, on his 80th birthday, commending him for promoting national unity and harmony through his songs.

In a birthday congratulatory letter made available to Legit.ng the APC leader said Obey’s music had inspired several generations in Nigeria and globally.

Legendary Juju icon, Ebenezer Obey performed on stage in the 90s. Photo Credit: (Getty Image)

He said:

“May I extend my best wishes and congratulations to you on your 80th birthday celebration. This is a major landmark. I join with the legions of your fans in thanking Almighty God for the grace given to you.

“Chief Commander, as you are so fondly called, your music has inspired several generations in Nigeria and globally. You have brought joy to many and promoted national unity and harmony through your songs.

“In the course of your stellar music career, you achieved the highest acclaim, deservedly winning several prestigious awards and honours.

“A music maestro and evangelist, your dedication to social ethics and the teachings of the gospel deserves commendation. May God continue to show you His divine mercy; may He bless you and give you many more years in good health and vitality.”

