Ghanaians are reacting to the death of veteran Ghanaian actor Psalm Adjeteyfio, known professionally as TT

The Taxi Driver series star passed on Friday, April 8, 2022, after succumbing to a protracted battle with a heart disease

@KroboLastborn commented: ''He made the taxi driver series beautiful. If the news is true, rest in peace''

Scores of people on social media are reacting to the death of veteran Ghanaian actor Psalm Adjeteyfio, known professionally as TT.

Reports indicate that the acclaimed movie star died of heart failure on Friday, April 8, 2022.

The Taxi Driver series legend was in the news in 2019 due to his deteriorating health condition.

Photo of Psalm Adjeteyfio. Source: @KroboLastborn

Need for financial help

At the time, he required financial support from the public to undergo heart surgery.

TT recently garnered quite some attention after he disclosed that he needs financial help again to pay his rent and electricity bills.

In an exclusive interview with Sep1tv's Emmanuel Agyemang, TT revealed he was struggling to pay his medical bills.

Ghanaians offer financial aid

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and other personalities donated huge sums for his rent and medication.

Despite the numerous support to aid his recovery, the actor passed on Friday.

Ghanaians on social media have mourned his demise. Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@kingofaccra commented:

''Owww Psalm Adjeteyfio. Rest in peace my legend!''

@skulsonofficial said:

''Veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio, also known as TT passes on. May his soul rest in peace.''

@sianho1 commented:

''Rest in Peace Psalm Adjeteyfio (T.T), a spendthrift who wasn’t neglected by society!''

@KroboLastborn commented:

''Psalm Adjeteyfio. He made the taxi driver series beautiful. If the news is true then rest in peace.''

