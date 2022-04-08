Last Last All Breakfast Chopped Go Turn Waste: Korra Obidi Moves On From Ex-hubby, Shares Fully Clothed Photos
- Korra Obidi has taken to social media to reveal that she has finally moved on from her ex-hubby, Justin Dean, after so much drama
- To the surprise of many, Korra dropped gorgeous photos of herself fully clothed in a beautiful gown
- The mum of two also noted that regardless of whatever heartbreak or breakfast served, she will be alright
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
To the joy of many, Korra Obidi has revealed that she is no longer stuck on her ex-husband and father of her two daughters, Justin Dean.
The dancer whose messy breakup took social media by storm surprisingly shared new photos and she wasn't unclad.
The mum of two donned a beautiful bejewelled gown and had a cute smile on her well made-up face.
In her caption, Korra belittled the importance of breakups or heatbreaks as she disclosed that they will eventually pass.
After getting dragged online, Angel splurges over N1m on huge TV, other appliances, flaunts new Benz
Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
"Los Angeles. The city of Angels. Last last all breakfast chopped go turn shit. -Korra Obidi 2022. We move."
See the post below:
Nigerians react to Korra's post
just_aminat:
"Beautiful Korra!"
kehhemii_:
"Laslas all breakfast chop go turn shit. #Korra2020 "
iam__egbon:
"Breakfast wey oyebo man cook nor dey get head jare."
temi4gold1:
"First time I’m seeing you in clothes ☺️"
fomajoe:
"Boom. I like this revamped image. Keep it up "
nekygal:
"It's d caption for me movement baby ❤️"
nenu_couture:
"Whether breakfast, lunch or dinner, all go turn shit and we go flush am fast nice one."
adamma84:
"We move regardless."
Korra Obidi shares video of her new apartment
While the popular dancer was undergoing a messy public divorce with her estranged husband, Justin Dean, she finally moved out of their home.
We have finally 'collected' your mum: Reactions as woman dances to Pheelz's Finesse song while wearing heels
Obidi who welcomed their second child barely a month ago, took to her Instagram Story to share videos of her new apartment.
Before the video, she was seen talking about moving out and appeared pretty excited about it.
In one part of the video, she was heard saying the house - which she shared with Dean - was dirty but can't do anything about it since it was no longer her business.
Source: Legit.ng