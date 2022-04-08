Korra Obidi has taken to social media to reveal that she has finally moved on from her ex-hubby, Justin Dean, after so much drama

To the surprise of many, Korra dropped gorgeous photos of herself fully clothed in a beautiful gown

The mum of two also noted that regardless of whatever heartbreak or breakfast served, she will be alright

To the joy of many, Korra Obidi has revealed that she is no longer stuck on her ex-husband and father of her two daughters, Justin Dean.

The dancer whose messy breakup took social media by storm surprisingly shared new photos and she wasn't unclad.

Korra Obidi moves on from broken marriage

Source: Instagram

The mum of two donned a beautiful bejewelled gown and had a cute smile on her well made-up face.

In her caption, Korra belittled the importance of breakups or heatbreaks as she disclosed that they will eventually pass.

"Los Angeles. The city of Angels. Last last all breakfast chopped go turn shit. -Korra Obidi 2022. We move."

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Korra's post

just_aminat:

"Beautiful Korra!"

kehhemii_:

"Laslas all breakfast chop go turn shit. #Korra2020 "

iam__egbon:

"Breakfast wey oyebo man cook nor dey get head jare."

temi4gold1:

"First time I’m seeing you in clothes ☺️"

fomajoe:

"Boom. I like this revamped image. Keep it up "

nekygal:

"It's d caption for me movement baby ❤️"

nenu_couture:

"Whether breakfast, lunch or dinner, all go turn shit and we go flush am fast nice one."

adamma84:

"We move regardless."

Korra Obidi shares video of her new apartment

While the popular dancer was undergoing a messy public divorce with her estranged husband, Justin Dean, she finally moved out of their home.

Obidi who welcomed their second child barely a month ago, took to her Instagram Story to share videos of her new apartment.

Before the video, she was seen talking about moving out and appeared pretty excited about it.

In one part of the video, she was heard saying the house - which she shared with Dean - was dirty but can't do anything about it since it was no longer her business.

