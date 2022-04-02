Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has moved into her new apartment, following the collapse of her marriage

The now-mother of two took to her Instagram Story to share videos of herself in the new apartment

Several internet users have reacted to the videos, many of whom have questioned her need to share everything online

Korra Obidi is once again back in the news and this time, it involves a big move.

The popular dancer who is currently undergoing a messy public divorce with her estranged husband, Justin Dean, has finally moved out of their home.

Obidi has moved out of her estranged husband’s house. Photo credit: Korra Obidi

Obidi who welcomed their second child barely a month ago, took to her Instagram Story to share videos of her new apartment.

Before the video, she is seen talking about moving out and appears pretty excited about it.

In one part of the video, she can be heard saying the house - which she shared with Dean - is dirty but can't do anything about it since it is no longer her business.

Check out the video below:

Reactions

goddess_faithey:

I really don’t understand all this everyday update if you are having issues with your marriage must the internet know about every single detail happening ‍♀️ it’s not cool at all."

iamkwinkimberly:

"It’s Giving Toxicity at its peak ‍♀️‍♀️"

_evabae__:

"Both you and your husband dey craze."

kaybugar:

"I am always scared of women who over love the internet "

ceo_vs7:

"This girl no get Shame? Dem use SOCIO MEDIUM SWEARRR FOR U ?"

declutter_sistah_ph:

"People are not going to be happy about this They prefer to see her crying and looking a mess with no money to get her own place so they can mock her… "

finest__adnan:

"Once Your Life is all about the gram and social media..you and wahala go be 5 & 6..Private life bring peace "

olu_wa.mayo_wa_:

"Now i feel like na ment be dis."

kapidullah:

" kora darling do all this offline. The internet is only gonna hurt you."

Video shows Korra Obidi's ex-husband calling her names in kids' presence

Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi’s crashed marriage with Justin Dean has continued to leave internet users divided as they take sides on the matter.

A new video has now emerged from Korra’s camp, showing Justin raining insults on the dancer in the presence of their children.

In the video, Justin was seen with Korra and her friend as he explained that whoever had custody of the child at the time divorce was filed was supposed to retain custody till the other party goes before a judge. He noted that it was the reason he wanted to get a restraining order on Korra.

