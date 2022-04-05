A viral clip of a relatively old woman dancing in her eyes to Finesse song by Pheelz has got people commending her

The woman danced with so much energy, completing her moves with hilarious facial expressions despite being in heels

Many Nigerians who reacted to her video said that they have taken her from her biological children

A short video showing a woman vibing hard to Pheelz's Finesse as she displayed her legwork has got people's massive reactions online.

In a short video shared by Yabaleft Online, the woman came in front of a camera and started dancing with fast leg moves.

The woman wowed many people with her legwork in a viral video. Photo source: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

What amazed most people was that she danced comfortably while putting on high heels. During her performance, the woman made very funny faces that got people laughing.

Yabaleft captioned the video:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"If this is your biological mom, I regret to inform you that she’s no longer your mom, but now our mom."

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3,000 comments with more than 100,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

adetayomi__ said:

"Mummy is a whole vibe."

stephanny_xx wondered:

"Dancing on heels too"

demilade.xoxo said:

"I thought this was Mama Esabod for a sec."

1ucidevi1 said:

"Na your mom oo, my mom gentle."

chinax_dave said:

"Mommy can do what I can only do in my head."

becky_greyson said:

"We have taken her from her biological children.

trophycosmeticss said:

"Omo she go been deh streets oh."

Another mother displayed dance moves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a mother at a son's wedding gave people much to talk about as she expressed her profound happiness in dance.

During the reception ceremony of her son's wedding, the woman took to the dancefloor and people surrounded her. Many hailed her and said: "Go, mummy!".

Dancing to different selections from the DJ, the groom's mother danced to Master KG's Jerusalema and Small Doctor's hit, Penalty. As she danced, people followed her moves in an amateurish show of choreography

Source: Legit.ng