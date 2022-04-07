Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Angel is setting up her home and she recently took to social media to show off her latest purchase

The reality star showed receipt as she spent over N1m on a huge TV, air conditioning unit, and other appliances

Angel who even overpaid the store, also showed off the new Benz she allegedly purchased recently

Big Brother Naija 2021 ex-housemate, Angel might have been dragged online recently, but it has not stopped her from living her best life.

Taking to her Instagram story channel, the reality star showed off her latest purchases as she sets up her new home.

Angel buys new appliances for her home Photo credit: @theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

Angel spent over a million naira on a TV, an air conditioning unit, other appliances and even revealed that she overpaid the store.

The new Benz the BBNaija star was rumoured to have gotten recently was also showed off in the clips on Instagram.

Nigerians react to Angel's new purchases

shes_spotless:

"Everybody go make am las las."

ibrahimkhadizat:

"Don't be faster than your shadow."

hefy_darlene:

"My gurl living her best life when them tire to call her out them go rest call out isonu."

queen.gifted:

"Mama I guess you don't need refund, do giveaway for them let's know our girl is hotter."

zinahglam:

"She’s giving them pepper."

lee611269:

"One thing for sure, I know know that liqurose is a treat to Angel,trying so hard to match up but it's soo obvious that her life is fake not real,REAL pple don't flaunt or show off .whatever this is,she is buying headache bcos I'm not impressed."

Fans gift BBNaija’s Angel 2 plots of land and a houseful of other items

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye housemate, Angel Smith, clocked the age of 22 and she celebrated her birthday in style.

Angel got massive gifts like two plots of land, plenty of money bouquets, balloons, and a parlour filled with other eye-catching items.

During the presentation of the gifts, the fan also sprayed her with naira notes as they danced and made merry together with cool music.

Source: Legit.ng