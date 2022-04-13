Nigerian socialite, Laura Ikeji, recently took to social media to brag about her media mogul sister, Linda Ikeji

According to Laura, Linda recently copped her 19th Hermes Birkin bag worth millions and she posted photos online

Internet users reacted with many of them noting that Hermes has a strict policy of people not buying more than 2 Birkins in a year

Nigerian socialite, Laura Ikeji, has caused a buzz on social media after she went online to brag about her media mogul sister, Linda Ikeji.

It all started when Linda took to her official page to share photos of her newly acquired Hermes Birkin handbag.

Laura was seen gushing over Linda in her comment section but that was not all. The socialite then took to her own page to dedicate a new post to Linda and her designer bag.

Laura Ikeji brags about sister Linda owning 19 Birkins, all purchased within months. Photos: @lauraikeji, @officiallindaikeji

Source: Instagram

In the caption of Laura’s post, she made sure to reveal that Linda now has 19 Birkins and they were all purchased within months. The mother of two told people to beg her sister to stop.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Note that the cheapest Birkin bag costs $10,142 or about N4.2 million and Linda owning 19 will mean she has spent at least N79.9 million on the luxury bags.

She wrote:

“Someone tell my sister to stop! Haba, 19 Hermes in how many months Kai."

See the post below:

Internet users react to Laura's post

As expected, Laura’s post drew a wide range of reactions from fans on social media. Many of them pointed out Hermes’ strict policy on how many Birkins a person can purchase in a year.

Read some of their comments below:

Preciousoghenemeru:

“Only 19? I have 119, and I bought all in Aba market. Pls pls.”

Just_emah:

“How many the company Dey produce in a month.”

Doosuuriwambe:

“Please, allow her to enjoy her money. Na rich she rich. She no kill person ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Ankara_reloaded:

“You too lie.”

Naijaredcarpet:

“Everyone knows Laura and her sisters buy copies.”

Ayanumfor:

“How did she get 19 in months when you can only afford 2 per year? Make we fear God on this app.”

Jessytee2:

“I hail una oh Hermès Birkin Sellier 25 Nata Epsom Gold Hardware $ 38,500.00 her bag is fake please.”

Nature_fun_funny:

“Even Mayweather no fit buy pass two for him daughter. He had to travel out of the coubtry to but the 3rd. We sabi where una dey buy all these things .. cardi don keep quiet after dem catch am say na replica she gather together.”

Grad480:

“Lol y’all be tensioning people with fake... Trash celebrities. Pay attention to details, hermes will never make a sham of a bag. See the sewing at the edges, zoom in look at the overlapping sewing on that shii hanging.”

Hmm.

Fans accuse Laura of lying after claiming to invest N10m on luxury bag

In a trending clip shared on Instagram, the influencer and YouTuber was seen having a conversation with Nollywood star, Eniola Badmus on what appeared to be a cooking show.

Laura was heard telling the actress that she had invested N10.5 million on a Birkin bag.

It appeared not so many people believed Laura. While some accused her of lying and chasing clout, others questioned how one could invest in a handbag.

Source: Legit.ng