Popular Nigerian actress, Rosy Meurer has once again gushed about her son online as she shared an experience they had

According to Rosy, King Churchill is now her fashion accessory as she recounted how Turkish police begged to take a selfie with her son

Rosy also shared a video of herself carrying the sleeping child on her back as they walked through a mall while on vacation

Popular Nigerian actress, Rosy Meurer, has taken to social media to brag about her handsome son, King Churchill, and also shared an encounter they had.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star posted a video of herself carrying her sleeping son on her back like a traditional African despite being overseas.

The movie star then took to her caption to explain that young King is now her fashion accessory.

Rosy Meurer backs son King Churchill on vacation abroad. Photos: @official_rosymeurer

Not stopping there, the actress recounted how a Turkish police even begged to take a selfie with her son.

She wrote:

“King is my new fashion accessory That’s how Turkish police literally stopped me to take a picture with him. At first I was thinking “what did I do o” only for him to bend to king in his stroller and brought out his phone to take a selfie with KING CHURCHILL .”

See the post below:

Internet users react

Many of Rosy’s fans had things to say about her post. Read some of their reactions below:

Adesowa_maxwell:

“Babe I Dey give them back to back @i love ❤️ what I am seeing hello my king .”

Oluwacashmade:

“Belike dem never see who carry pikin for back.”

Iamlincoln77:

“We All love ❤ U Madam. Enjoys Your Vacation Queen Rosey Olakunle Churchill.”

Juzzzymia:

“Even abroad police couldn't resist king's cuteness❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Ermelindesakahjing:

“African woman .”

Ifyendowed:

“Awww this is so beautiful .”

Nice one.

