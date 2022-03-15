Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky likes to brag about his wealth and how vast and expensive his wardrobe is

The crossdresser however disappointed a lot of people after he showed up at an event in simple jeans and a top he has worn repeatedly

In the video shared, the people around whipped out their phones to record Bobrisky's arrival at the event, but others on social media were not having it

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has sparked reactions on social media after he stepped out to an event without looking his usual best.

In the video sighted online, the self-acclaimed Lagos big girl arrived at an event looking very simple in a black top and blue jeans.

Nigerians drag Bobrisky over outfit Photo credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

The people around hailed him as he walked into the event with a huge smile on his face. Many Nigerians however think that with the way the crossdresser brags, he should have discarded the outfit he showed up in.

Watch the video below:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nigerians react to Bobrisky's outfit

isabella.beliss:

"Top wey I buy 1500 dat year."

iamprincekc:

"What’s wrong with the outfit even if bob repeats it 100 times smh ."

carwin_collections:

"Most of his clothes are for influencing naaa him real clothes no pass 5."

harike_omo_iyaalagbo1:

"No be Wetin fit pack everything I go wear?"

saza_zagi:

"Bob and tacha are the sameone jean for the whole year."

wigsbymacqueen:

"the outfit looks familiar though."

angeltouchsecrets:

"I talk same for my mind toohe don too wear the jeans."

Nigerians raise concern over size of Bobrisky’s head and face

Bobrisky got people talking yet again, and surprisingly, it was because of his physical appearance.

In a video sighted online, the socialite, who donned a gorgeous outfit with full makeup on, was seen dancing to a song that played in the background.

Shortly after, in his usual fashion, Bobrisky flaunted bundles of money and announced that he was on his way to having a great weekend.

Nigerians have realized that most of the cash celebrities show off online are borrowed and they are sure that after the stunt, Bobrisky would return the bundles of cash to the owner.

One thing that people however noticed was that the size of Bobrisky's head and face seemed to have increased.

Source: Legit.ng