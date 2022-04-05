Top Nigerian singer, Davido, took to social media to rejoice and share the news of Cubana Chiefpriest regaining his freedom

The music star explained that Chiefpriest has now been released from EFCC custody as he called him his best friend

Nigerians on social media have now reacted to Davido’s excitement over Chiefpriest’s freedom and called him a true friend

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, was no doubt over the moon after socialite Cubana Chiefpriest was finally released from EFCC custody.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the music star broke the good news with fans and called Chiefpriest his best friend as he celebrated.

Davido wrote:

“My bestie is free.”

See a screenshot of his post below:

Davido celebrates Cubana Chiefpriest's release from EFCC custody. Photo: @davido

Recall that Chiefpriest had been picked up at the Abuja airport on March 30, 2022, which also happened to be his birthday. He was arrested for allegedly being involved in money laundering and tax fraud.

Nigerians react on social media

Davido’s great joy over the release of his friend from EFCC custody raised a lot of comments on social media. Numerous fans praised the singer and hailed him for being a good friend.

Read some of their comments below:

Officialbobbyfredrick__:

“Davido is a true friend, I love how he is supportive to anyone around him ,very commendable.”

Kinguric:

“When you have OBO as Bestie! E sure for you! Na SAN go be your solicitor.”

Sangotv_ng:

“Na who get money dey be ur bestie....God abeg.”

Gee_prince1:

“001 bestie is back, we missed this guy yesterday, always ready too defend DAVIDO FC .”

Fheytii:

“Once you’re rich and famous in Nigeria….EFCC becomes your friend.”

Niji_darling:

“Why is EFCC always a puppet to Nigeria government .”

Reach_network:

“They would have released him anyway. They probably wanted to extort the guy.”

Interesting.

Cubana Chiefpriest gets appointment from Imo governor

Meanwhile, Chiefpriest had been appointed as the social media aide to Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo.

The socialite on his Instagram page said he picked up his letter of appointment.

He noted that as part of his new job, he is to "make over 1,000 Imo youths get super successful like me from the Almighty social media which made me in just one year."

Source: Legit.ng