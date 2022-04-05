Popular Nigerian rapper, Yung6ix, was recently involved in an accident in America and he took to social media to alert fans

Taking to his Instagram stories, the music star shared videos of himself being pulled away on an emergency bed by a paramedic

The videos however drew mixed reactions from fans as many Nigerians called him a clout chaser for recording

Popular Nigerian music star, Yung6ix, caused a lot of buzz on social media after he was involved in an accident in America.

The sad news of the rapper’s accident became public knowledge after he shared a video on his Instagram story.

In the trending clip, the 6ix was seen being wheeled away on a bed by a paramedic and one of his legs was covered in a cast as they took him to the ambulance.

Rapper Yung6ix involved in accident in the US. Photos: @yung6ix

In another video, the rapper was seen in what appeared to be an elevator, with the cast still around his leg.

Internet users react

The video showing the injured rapper however raised mixed reactions from fans on social media. Many of them wondered why Yung6ix still recorded a video despite being in a poor condition. Some of them called him a clout chaser.

Read some of their comments below:

Chinwambia:

“This life, him still hold his camera.”

One_day_sholly:

“Na only this guy Dey get issues for US…ur village pple Dey work hard oo.”

Mrbamz1:

“Since. You're still videoing thank God it's not fatal.”

Ify_chase_:

“This boy and clout .”

Africanflamingo_:

“I don’t think it’s serious cos man still filming himself ‍♀️. Mtcheeew.”

Austinbrandy01:

“You had accident and you're filming yourself.”

Ghe_ffery:

“Na only yung6ix dey that US oo .”

Bakare_gradual:

“This one no be accident na incident.”

Yung6ix makes decision not to buy iPhone 13, fans react

US-based Nigerian rapper, Onome Onokohwomo who is better known by his stage name, Yung6ix, has left social media users buzzing following his latest financial decision concerning Apple products.

In a recent post shared via his Instagram Story, the rapper revealed he had no intentions of purchasing the latest Apple phone - iPhone 13.

Explaining the reasons behind his decision, Yung6ix revealed that he has spent over N12 million on Apple products in the past years.

