Cubana Chief Priest is now in the custody of the EFCC for alleged involvement in money laundering

The southeast socialite whose real name is Pascal Okechukwu was arrested by the agency on Wednesday, March 30

Sources have it that Cubana Chief Priest was nabbed on Wednesday at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja

Pascal Okechukwu, a Nigerian Instagram celebrity, popularly called Cubana Chief Priest, has been nabbed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Premium Times gathered on Sunday, April 3, that Cubana Chief Priest was arrested at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Wednesday, March 30.

The young billionaire was on his way to Owerri when he was nabbed by the EFCC (Photo: cubana_chief priest)

The local media outfit reported that the socialite was on his way to Owerri, the Imo state capital when he was arrested by officials of the anti-graft agency, Punch added.

An operative who spoke with journalists on the arrest without revealing his identity said:

“We have a popular Instagram socialite in our custody in Abuja. He is known as Cubana Chief Priest. He was arrested on Wednesday, in Abuja on his way to Owerri."

However, the commission's spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, is yet to speak on the development as efforts to reach him proved unsuccessful.

Okechukwu is facing serious cross-questioning in EFCC's custody over alleged money laundering and fraud.

Cubana Chief Priest gets major appointment from APC governor

Meanwhile, Okechukwu had been appointed as the social media aide to Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo.

Cubana Chief Priest on his Instagram page on Friday, January said he picked up his letter of appointment as the media aide to the Imo Governor on social media influence and social events management.

The southeast socialite said as part of his new job, he is to "make over 1,000 Imo youths get super successful like me from the Almighty social media which made me in just one year."

Cubana who said this is indeed a tough task assured the governor that he will achieve it through the strength of Christ.

He wrote:

"Just Picked Up My Letter Of Appointment As Special Adviser To His Excellency @he_hopeuzodimma On Social Media Influence & Social Events Management.

"I Have An Instruction From His Excellency @he_hopeuzodimma To Make Over 1,000 IMO Youths Get Super Successful Like Me From The Almighty Social Media Which Made Me In Just One Year."

