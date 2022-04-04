A young man identified as Asiwaju Lerry has finally shared an update on how things are going with Nigerian singer, DJ Cuppy

The young man caught the singer's attention after he wrote her a letter asking her to be his Valentine

Things have moved on smoothly between the two as they eventually had a virtual date and Lerry attended an Otedola family function

DJ Cuppy and her Twitter fan who has a huge crush on her, Asiwaju Lerry, have maintained a cordial relationship to the surprise of many.

Lerry wrote a love letter to Cuppy in 2021, asking her to be his Valentine's date, and it was from that moment he caught the singer's attention.

DJ Cuppy's crush shared an update on their friendship. Photo credit: @cuppymusic/@_AsiwajuLerry

Fast forward to Valentine's day 2022, Cuppy and Lerry had a virtual date and they eventually, met recently at Cuppy's grandmother, Nana Otedola's 90th birthday party.

The singer invited her crush and he came through to support her.

Lerry took to Twitter with a compiled post of the different moments he has spent with DJ Cuppy from the time he reached out to her.

"A short story of how it started Vs how it’s going "

Nigerians react to Lerry's post

@Tife_fabunmi:

"We go leave this app for you ooo."

@kenduma1:

"You might be Cuppy’s God ordained husband, God has a way of doing his things."

@R_Thobykov:

"Ọmọ see that part he texted Cuppy because she was having a bad time ehn, the response Cuppy gave just showed how important Lerry's words were at that moment."

@_AdukeAde:

"God when Wizkid is this not your mate."

@TemiHNIC:

"I was waiting to see you guys share a kiss . But you're almost there. You've gone far. Good work big fish."

DJ Cuppy performs at grandma's 90th birthday party

DJ Cuppy expressed joy after visiting her hometown in Epe, Lagos for her grandmother's 90th birthday party.

The entertainer took to her Instagram page to share a video of her top-notch performance and talked about how unforgettable and special the moment was.

Some of the fans who watched her energetic performance at the party described it as a Grammy-winning display.

Source: Legit.ng