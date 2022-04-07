DJ Cuppy is currently in Lagos, Nigeria and she has been trying to catch up with everything she missed while away in school

The Gelato crooner paid a visit to their Ikoyi residence and she showed off the not-so-glamourous part of the property where they rear live chickens

Cuppy’s video sparked hilarious reactions from several social media users with many saying she's living a stress-free life

Billionaire daughter Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy is in Lagos for the first time in two years and she’s trying to savour every moment she missed while away in school.

In her usual fashion, Cuppy took to her Instastory channel with videos updating her fans and followers about her activities while in the state.

DJ Cuppy showed off their family's chickens. Photo: @cuppymusic

DJ Cuppy paid a visit to their family’s Ikoyi residence and she made a quick stop at the ‘not-so-glamourous’ part of the estate.

Apparently, they have a poultry farm of sorts in the place and Cuppy wasted no time in introducing the Otedola chickens to her social media fans.

The Gelato crooner let out a loud scream as the poultry animals came for her while she was doing her thing in front of the camera.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

tha_karaokeguy said:

"Be afraid ooooh . Those are not Funfun and Dudu ! Those are wild animals."

_diivine said:

"Even otedola chicken dey chop from ground."

oyin_elliegance said:

"I watched 20 times just to hear that Ikoyi again and again. Oh God of rich people."

jagtol said:

"Wahala for who no be chicken for otedola compound."

edofloridianboy77 said:

"Big man wey wise, see small farm for backyard where them dey get better vegetables and the rest. But who just pick $5k go dey chop canned and frozen food."

undies_island1 said:

"Cuppy no get problem at all, she’s not part of us on this gram, iya’nronu, omo’nroka."

DJ Cuppy helps social media user with over N100k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that DJ Cuppy showed generosity to a fan in need on social media.

The celebrity disk jockey gave out the total of N101,800 that she amassed after being sprayed at her grandma’s 90th birthday.

The lucky recipient of Cuppy’s money was a fan who lost his job for falling sick and missing work despite him having a pregnant wife.

