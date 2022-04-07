A Nigerian man has got people talking about his determination to succeed after he commented on DJ Cuppy's tweet

The man asked the musician to tell her dad, Otedola, and Dangote to support his egg-selling business with capital

Many Nigerians who reacted to his comment were wowed by his unrelated but confident words on the post

A Nigerian man with the Twitter handle @Tope_Orus went under DJ Cuppy's tweet and made a post that stirred reactions.

On Tuesday, April 5, the musician shared a selfie she took with Akin Adeshina and Aliko Dangote which was captioned:

"Just a quick selfie with two of the MOST powerful men in Africa!"'

Many were amazed by the egg seller's confidence. Photo source: @Tope_Orus

Support me with capital

In response, the man shared a photo of him carrying a crate of eggs as he asked the DJ to tell her daddy and Dangote to support his business. Around him were other crates.

See his tweet below:

People's funny comments

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Chioma1_ said:

"How Dangote wan sell egg and cement e no nice."

The egg seller replied:

"na just baba to support my business ni."

@MrTravis17 said:

"Why Ur head go shine pass the egg."

@ApechaTerngu01 said:

"More grace to ur elbow."

@AnthonyKestosi2 said:

"See as you fresh 4dp, now u disguise cos of dangote."

The businessman replied:

"I know disguise ooo, this is my recent picture on my dp but the one with egg isn't recent pic."

