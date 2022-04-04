An exchange between Nigerian singer Simi and one of her fans has sparked massive reactions on social media

Simi was worried about the division among the fans, but one of them challenged her for taking sides as well

The singer exonerated herself and declared that even if she didn't congratulate others, it is her account, and she has rights over it

Singer Simi is worried about the attitude of some Nigerian music enthusiasts that have caused divisions among fanbases.

The singer took to her Twitter page to wonder if the Nigerian stars were representing two different countries.

One of her fans also accused Simi of double standards and replied to her tweet.

The fan wrote:

"Simi didn't bother to celebrate Yemi Alade, she didn't say a thing when some Nigerians watered down Davido's rare feat two days ago but she is quick to talk about division among Nigerians because Wizkid lost out to another African."

Simi gave the fan a hilarious reply:

"Lol matter of fact I did. On IG, before I even opened Twitter. Davido too. But even if I did not, because it's my mf account, y'all spend way too much energy on this. I said what I said. hugs."

Check out the exchange below:

Nigerians react to Simi's exchange with the fan

Social media users have reacted differently to Simi's exchange with the fan who accused her of double standards.

Cremedolly:

"There is nothing anybody can tell me about this Davido issue , what ya all did on Friday is very bad simple as ABC. But Davido is a Child of Grace and he is an unstoppable moving train . Before you attack me , do you have enough data for this battle you are about to start?"

Pearl_boobae:

"She’s still acting like 2 different Nigerians with her comments."

Brainiac__ik:

"Imagine fake love for David. And davido Dey show her entire family love."

Aarin:

"Double standards, simi rest."

Richadiva2020:

"She said what she said. Davido and his fans keeps crying over little things."

