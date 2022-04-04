Wizkid's sister Sayo Balogun has taken to social media to react to her brother's recent Grammy loss

The Nigerian singer was tipped to win at least one Grammy award on Sunday night after he got two nominations

Sayo's statement has since sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some Nigerians suggesting she is supposed to be happy her brother was nominated

Sayo Balogun, who is one of the siblings of Nigerian singer Ayo Balogun, has reacted to her brother's loss at the Grammy Awards that took place on Sunday, April 3.

Wizkid was nominated for two categories, the Best Global Music award and Best Global Music Performance. Unfortunately for the singer, who many of his fans had tipped to bag at least one, he didn't win any of the two categories he was nominated for.

Reacting to Wizkid's loss, his sister, in a post via her Instastory, wrote:

"@recordingacademy, really? Really though?"

See the post below:

Mixed reactions from Nigerians

Nigerians have since taken to social media to react to Wizkid's sister's reaction to his Grammy loss.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

lolovivianity_60:

"Really Wetin???shebi him carry last year?? sometimes you loose, sometimes you win."

l.tobiloba:

"Yes, Essence made a global news but Aunty relax, there was no rigging. Even though the best won, it's still a win for Africa as a whole! It's about time we start placing value on home awards like Headies etc."

mz_maudlyn:

"She shouldn’t have tagged them, I hate when ppl don’t take loss well."

seeplaceswithada:

"Lol really what? aunty go inside joor so snoop dog is suppose to do what?"

princess_gracey_30:

"Make dem go rest jor, they shld be happy that he was even nominated, naija thing alway get k leg, snoop dog loses 19 nomination."

_effaaa_:

"Really gini? Sometimes you win,sometimes you lose mama.. wipe your tears and move."

Angelique Kidjo beats Wizkid to win 5th Grammy Award

Angelique Kidjo won in the best global album category at the 2022 Grammy Award, a position Wizkid's Made in Lagos was vying for with others.

During her speech, Angelique said it is a big win for Africa. It should be noted that the Mother Nature crooner has won the Grammy many times in the past.

According to a biography on her official website, her album DJIN DJIN won a Grammy in 2008 for Best Contemporary World Album.

