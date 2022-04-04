Popular Nigerian comedian, Isoko Boy, has expressed his heartfelt displeasure with the organisers of the Grammy awards

The comedian wondered what Beninois star, Angelique Kidjo, sang to deserve winning the award over Nigerian star, Wizkid

Isoko Boy kept pronouncing the singer's name as Angelina Jolie and Nigerians had different things to say

Nigerian comedian, Isoko Boy is not impressed with the decision of the Grammys organisers to give the Best Global Music award category to Beninois star, Angelique Kidjo.

The comedian wondered what Angelique sang to deserve the award as she commended how impactful Wizkid's album, Made in Lagos is.

Isoko Boy declared that Wizkid truly deserved the award going by the quality of music on his album and the stars he featured on it.

In the video he shared, he even found it difficult to pronounce Angelique Kidjo's name as he placed a curse on the Grammys.

Watch the video below:

Isoko Boy's Grammy rant sparks reactions

Social media users in the country were seen in the comment section with different takes on Isoko Boy's rant.

Pappythrill:

"Angelina Jolie ke?"

Skinniegifted:

"Na so my bro as u turn d drink na so the land go judge the case #mendavoltage."

Notoriouspanda1:

"I just they imagine how much OBO pay those people not to give macahala the Grammy."

Wavy_shocker:

"If dem get mind make dem host next year own for Benin."

Elijah_pries_official:

"Leave them the Grammy self no fine."

Patrick124segun1:

"Na Beyoncé influence make m win dat first one Na."

artillarydmw:

"Una neva see anything na so so complain Una go dey complain."

Angelique Kidjo beats Wizkid, others to win Grammy award for best album

Legit.ng previously reported that Angelique Kidjo's Mother Nature won the global album category at the 2022 Grammy awards.

Wizkid's Made in Lagos, and Legacy + by Femi Kuti and Made Kuti were some of the albums that competed for the same spot.

Many Nigerians especially the Wizkid FC went on Twitter to express their disappointment over the huge loss and slammed the organisers of the award.

