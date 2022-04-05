Entertainer DJ Cuppy was among family members who flew down to Nigeria to celebrate her grandmother’s 90th birthday over the weekend

The singer took to her Instastory channel with more pictures from the event that had a lot of notable figures in attendance

Cuppy equally revealed how her granny had to save money for many years in other to build a church to mark her 90th birthday

Other photos shared also captured her grandmother's other children, grandkids and great-grandkids

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, joined his siblings and other family members to celebrate the 90th birthday of his mother, Lady Doja Otedola, over the weekend.

His daughter, DJ Cuppy, took to her Instastory channel with more photos and videos that captured some of the interesting moments at the high-profile event.

While sharing a picture that captured an aerial view of the church where they had a thanksgiving service, Cuppy made an interesting piece of revelation.

According to the Gelato crooner, her grandmother had to save money for years in other to build the house of worship to mark her 90th birthday.

Cuppy described the act of charity as a legacy. In her words:

"My grandma saved money for years and built a church to mark her 90th birthday. Now that’s what I call a legacy."

Other pictures shared captured the Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, VP Osinbajo, Ooni of Ife among other notable figures who came out to celebrate with the Otedola family.

Cuppy equally shared photos of her father's siblings, grandkids and great-grandkids of the Otedola family.

Check out the pictures as shared by Cuppy below:

DJ Cuppy sparks reactions with choice of outfit for granny's birthday

In a related story about the family, Legit.ng reported that DJ Cuppy sparked reactions on social media for her choice of outfit for her grandmother's recent 90th birthday party.

Videos and pictures making the rounds on social media captured the DJ rocking a kampala attire paired with a bucket hat.

Social media users couldn’t help but wonder why the Gelato crooner decided to show up like that at the high-profile event.

One Instagram who wrote in defence of Cuppy's outfit said:

"Wetin concern cuppy? I love her simplicity…She no send anybody."

