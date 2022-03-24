A concerned fan has taken to social media to offer some words of advice for billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy Otedola

The entertainer appeared to have shared pictures of her pets and the individual used the opportunity to encourage her to have real kids

Cuppy appeared to have been stunned by the unsolicited piece of advice as she simply reacted with several laughing emojis

Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy Otedola, is among celebrities who constantly receive unsolicited words of advice from social media users.

The Oxford University student shared a post on her Twitter page and an individual identified as Daniel Jackson used the opportunity to come at Cuppy.

Although the post has now been deleted on Cuppy’s page, Jackson’s words suggested that the entertainer shared pictures of her dogs, Dudu and Funfun.

According to a concerned Jackson, Cuppy should find a guy to put her in the family way instead of referring to pets as her kids.

He equally encouraged the DJ to consider being a single mother as it is not a bad thing.

DJ Cuppy responds

Shortly after sharing his words, Jackson succeeded in getting the attention of the Gelator crooner.

However, Cuppy appeared to be too stunned by Jackson's words as she simply responded to his comment with several laughing emojis.

See the exchange between them below:

More reactions from Cuppy's fans

@officialsexydad said:

"Getting pregnant is not the goal but happiness matter more please free cuppy ooo happiness is all that matters and if your pets are giving you just enjoy your singlehood when marriage come enjoy it too don't let the pressure put you in mess."

@thecuteconcord said:

"Cuppy u no suppose quote his tweets. He will think wetin he tweet make sense like that...sense is very far from that guy."

@jantasobltd said:

"Don't worry cuppy my love in due time ifeoluwa someone who will love u for you, trust u, cherish u make u laugh, tell you the truth always, respect you support all ur dreams visions n missions all the days of your life. Don't mind them true love is here he would find you soon."

@leke_lawal said:

"Cuppy mental health should be studied in colleges. This lady is mature and humble. I know celebrities who would have sepe fun iya guy yi danudanu."

Cuppy pranks dad Femi Otedola with a toy rat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that DJ Cuppy shared some of the unknown sides of Nigerian billionaire Femi Oteodola after she pranked him.

Cuppy, in a video she shared, was seen with a fake rat which she hid under the table her father sat, without him knowing.

The disc jockey, however, screamed as she pretended to see the rat for the first time and, Otedola in a reflex action, had changed his position as he was seen standing by the window.

