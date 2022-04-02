Big brother Naija 2020 reality TV star, Kiddwaya, has taken to social media to speak on Davido’s latest music feat

The Lockdown star questioned the lukewarm reaction Davido’s achievement has been met with in Nigeria

In a recent post shared on Instagram story, he stated that Davido had no need for people's validation

Terseer Waya who is popularly known as Kiddwaya has taken to social media to react to the seeming lack of celebration over Davido’s Qatar win.

The reality star shared his thoughts about Davido's latest feat. Photo credit: @kiddwaya, @davido

Source: Instagram

In a recent Instagram Story, the Big Brother Naija reality star questioned why the singer wasn’t being celebrated.

He went on to point out that Davido was recognized globally and had no need for anyone’s validation.

In his words:

"First Nigerian artist to be on the Fifa soundtrack and my people hate? The validation is not needed no more. That's the beauty of being global."

Social media users react

ronkeyzee:

"You can love Davido, Wizkid, Burna boy, Olamide and kiss Daniel all in one and you’ll not die. In fact you can make heaven also They are all good in their own ways."

abayomi_alvin:

"Nobody is hating on Davido…he is big!! We know!! Even people that don’t like him,still know!!!"

ikaydardison:

"They give him his flowers everyday. Bro needs to chill and work more."

rich___kinging:

"They been hating on this guy for many years and many want him to fall but he keeps going higher, he can do it and he is doing it right and better, even God loved him because he got a good and a lovely heart "

chief_nenry:

"But wait!!! Just because they didn’t post him does it means they hate him for the recognition from fifa ? No! They didn’t hate him na make yea stop all these nonsense when him sef dey talk nonsense because dem no post con vex go unfollow Wizkid. Dem no post you no mean say dem hate you na ah."

tthatlibradoll:

"Do you guys praise God at all ... na unnecessary things una like to dey drag."

