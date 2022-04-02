Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Natacha Akide who is better known as Tacha has reacted to Davido's FIFA music feature

In a recent tweet, the BBNaija ex-housemate and brand influencer appreciated Davido for his hard work

This comes amid mixed reactions over claims that the singer wasn't celebrated by Nigerians and his music colleagues

Tacha has taken to social media to share her thoughts about Davido getting featured on the FIFA World Cup soundtrack.

Following mixed reactions about the singer not receiving enough applause from Nigerians and his colleagues, Tacha tweeted that the singer deserved to be commended for his hard work.

Tacha shared her thoughts on Davido's FIFA achievement. Photo credit: @symply_tacha, @davido

Source: Instagram

According to the reality TV star, the feature was a huge representation that should earn Davido his flowers.

Describing Davido as the 'Greatest Of All Time' (GOAT), professing her love for the singer.

In her words:

"Davido deserves his flowers!! Man has worked his way tirelessly to the TOP!! (Day in Day out) Doing this for Africa. This representation is big. Let’s stop playing! He’s The actual “GOAT”. Give the man his flowers!! Love you DAVID."

See her tweet below:

