Williams Uchemba recently took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself in an online driving school

According to the UK-based Nollywood actor and entrepreneur, he was caught driving above the speed limit and was forced back to driving school

The video of the actor has left many internet users amused as they reminded him Nigeria was different from the UK

Nollywood actor and entrepreneur, Williams Uchemba, recently took to his Instagram page to share his experience with the UK government.

In the recent post, Uchemba confessed to having gone past the speed limit and was later caught.

Due to this, he was forced to go back to driving school as they believed he lacked deriving skills.

In the video shared, the actor is seen sitting front of a laptop looking tired and bored as he took driving classes.

He wrote:

"The other day I did 36MPH on a 30MPH road and speed camera caught it, now Uk Government said I don’t know how to drive that I have to go back to online driving school. I’ve been sitting here since morning."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

sharon_chigozirim:

"UK will humble you"

kuddyskitchenandutensils:

"A whole lot of us that learnt driving in Nigeria will need to unlearn some driving skills when we relocate abroad because na in sha allah and vibes we dey take drive for Nigeria."

ceemplybecca:

"You can tell he’s not having any of it u don collect."

kayatfoods:

" abroad will humble you."

veevogee:

"Them kukuma dey coordinated there. It’s not like Nigeria that everything goes."

llinasbeadsandaccessories:

"UK no be Lagos ooo bro."

ms_alesh:

"That’s why werrey driver plenty for Lagos there’s nothing like go bk to school."

verygudbadgul2112:

"Speed awareness course . Happened to me once and it will never happen again . Also had to pay £90 or so for it . Uk will humble you."

