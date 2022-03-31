Popular Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo and his beautiful wife, Busola, are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary today, March 31

The singer who is loved by many shared photos of himself with his wife as he dropped a hilarious post

Timi and his wife have three beautiful children together and Nigerians have celebrated with them

Much loved celebrity couple, Timi Dakolo and his photographer wife, Busola, have reached a milestone in their marriage.

The couple is celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary and Timi took to Instagram with a post talking about his woman.

Nigerians celebrate with Timi Dakolo and wife Photo credit: @timidakolo

Source: Instagram

According to the singer, his wife likes to call him a local man because he loves to eat his indigenous food in the morning and she also thinks it's not proper.

Timi added that she has been like that for ten years now and she hasn't given a reason why eating like that in the morning isn't proper.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"10 years.. And she says I am a local IJAW man because I like to eat garri and my Fisherman soup in the morning. She says it’s not proper and I asked who set these rules and why? The answer is always the same “it’s not proper”. It’s not proper to who NA? I always reply. Ladies and gentlemen ,it’s been 10 years and still no answer. You can’t separate an IJAW man from his Fish."

See the post below:

Nigerians celebrate with the Dakolos

debolalagos:

"She is the real fisherman soup and nothing will ever separate you both! Rather your love will wax stronger, you both will be finer and your home sweeter in Jesus name, amen."

emmaohmagod:

"Lol happy anniversary my brethren and sistren."

nancyisimeofficial:

"Loveeeee you both! Happy Anniversary ❤️"

powedeawujo:

"Hahaha! Fisherman soup fi laife!!! Happy anniversary Busbus and Tims❤️"

askdamz:

"Happy anniversary to you both."

Busola Dakolo returns to school in UK for second degree

Singer Timi Dakolo’s wife, Busola, has commenced another academic journey and she took to Instagram with a post letting her followers know.

The celebrity photographer shared a picture that captured her posing inside a lecture hall at Loughborough University in the UK where she is currently studying.

In the caption that accompanied her post, the photographer stressed that nothing is ever too late in the mind of those who are willing.

Source: Legit.ng