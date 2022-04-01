Nollywood actor Yul Edochie shared a lovely photo of his second son as he marks his 14th birthday

The actor thanked God for his children as he noted how amazed he was at their growth over the years

Following Yul's post, celebrities, as well as his fans and followers, have taken to the comment section to celebrate with him

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor and one of the sons of veteran actor Pete Edochie, has taken to his social media timeline to share a photo of his second son Karl Kenechukwu as he celebrates his 14th birthday.

The proud father revealed he remains amazed at how his kids are gradually turning into grown-ups as he thanked God for them.

Yul Edochie gushes over second son as he clocks 14. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

"Happy 14th birthday to my second son KK! (AKA the game master) I’m still amazed at the way my kids are gradually turning into grown ups…. I’m super grateful Lord. May you continue to shower him with your blessings and grant him wisdom, knowledge and understanding May he be greater and a better version of us (mom n dad @yuledochie ) I pray May the light of God keep shining upon you my son."

See the post below:

Fans join Yul Edochie to celebrate his son's birthday

Nollywood stars, as well as fans and followers, have stormed Yul's comment section to celebrate with him.

Legit.ng captured some of the birthday messages, see them below:

ucheogbodo:

"Happy Birthday to him."

destinyetikoofficial:

"Happy birthday to him ❤️❤️❤️ grow and shine."

ruby.austin.161214:

"Happy birthday young man Amen ❤✨enjoy your day with your family and friends havena blessed day."

amkachigodswill:

"Baba try dey put him handle make ladies see market buy ( speaking on behalf of some ladies ) happy birthday Odogwu pikin."

pitojohnpaul:

"Happy Birthday to him more years and wisdom."

Source: Legit.ng