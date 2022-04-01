Nigerian music superstar, Davido is proud of his latest achievement after recording yet another huge success in his career

The singer featured on the official soundtrack of the 2022 FIFA World Cup along with other international stars

Davido feels Nigeria might not have qualified for the World Cup but he made it, Nigerians have reacted to his post

Davido is gushing about being the first-ever Nigerian singer to have featured on the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup soundtrack.

The Nigerian star is proud that even if his country failed to qualify for the global sporting event he was able to make his own mark at this year's edition.

Davido features on FIFA World Cup soundtrack. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The soundtrack titled Hayya Hayya (Better Together) featured other stars like Trinidad Cardona and Aisha has been released via the official Twitter handle of the footballing body.

Davido reacted to FIFA's tweet and declared that Nigeria still qualified:

"Who dey wamba ... we still qualify las las."

Check the video and Davido's reply below:

Davido's lawyer, Bobo Ajudua also shared a video where the singer talked about him qualifying for the World Cup.

Watch below:

Nigerians react to Davido's new achievement

Social media users have reacted differently to Davido bragging about qualifying for the FIFA World Cup.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Aloma_dmw:

"Nigeria didn’t qualify I DID."

Balo_ng:

"DAVIDO steadily giving me bragging rights We made it to Qatar one way or the other."

Samuel_sekani:

"001 Worldwide always repping."

Mammahyo:

"Steadily making us proud through the entertainment industry."

Kobi_exchanger:

"You fit win Grammy make dem no sabi u worldwide."

