Nigerian music star and DMW label boss Davido in an interview has said it would be hard for anyone to take his place in the Nigerian music industry.

Davido, despite being from a wealthy background revealed that he struggled to make a name for himself and build the brand he has today.

Davido says there will be no one like him. Credit: @Davido

The singer talked about the envy in the music industry as he said many have refused to accept him because he doesn't have a grass to grace story.

See the video below:

Nigerians react

The video has sparked reactions online as many agreed that there will be no one like the DMW singer in a long time.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

neo_akpofure:

"Definitely not in this lifetime!!!."

eugine_urban:

"Omo dis man Davido try, he had all the reasons not to work but he did, he doesn’t have a grass to grace story buh he still worked ❤️."

adamujayrabba:

"Many hate on Davido because they envy he did it with ease and his Far ahead of most of them that has being in the industry. The Hate is too much. We will continue to love you Baddest❤❤❤❤."

emmefenzy:

"Make I know lie ooo Another Davido no fit dey."

olly_savage_stranger:

"Obo is very intelligent, calmly answering questions ❤️."

smartoffixiial:

"FOR NIGERIANS TO ACCEPT YOU… I wrote that down right in my heart."

Davido becomes Nigeria's first artiste to be featured on FIFA world cup soundtrack

Davido created history as the first Nigerian artiste to be featured on the official Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup soundtrack.

The singer took to his Instagram story channel with a cover for the song which he worked on with two other African artistes.

On Twitter, Davido expressed how honoured he is to have worked on the International project.

"I'm honored to be featured on the Official ⁦@FIFAWorldCup 2022 Soundtrack ! See y'all later 2NITE ! This one is for Africa ! TULE!!!! ❤️ WE RISE !"

