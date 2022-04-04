Singer Davido was in Dubai as the Grammy awards ceremony went on and he shared videos on his Instastory channel

One video coincidentally captured the singer slicing onions with a chef just moments after Wizkid lost out on his nominated categories

Social media users have latched on to Davido’s video with some fans defending the singer and saying he posted it earlier

Singer Davido has been dragged into social media drama by fans who are still nursing the snub of Wizkid at the recent Grammy awards ceremony.

The 30BG crooner who is currently in Dubai had taken to his Instastory channel with videos showing his visit to a high-end restaurant in the country.

Davido's onions-slicing video sparks mixed reactions on social media. Photo: @davido/@wizkidayo

Coincidentally, one of the videos posted by the singer captured him slicing many onions alongside a professional chef.

Even though the singer innocently posted the video, many couldn’t help but point out that it was shared on the same night Wizkid lost his two nominated categories at the prestigious award.

Watch the clip of Dvaido slicing onions below:

Mixed reactions from social media users

_mercy_lee said:

"Nah this onion they make Wizkid fc they cry."

angel_palmeer said:

"Cut it my love Na Davido Dey cut onions Na another person Dey cry."

emoxymike said:

"He posted that long before the award. Una don start."

com_fort__ said:

"Abeg leave my David alone ooShey make e no cut onions in peace ni."

stephdreals said:

"You guys have started o, he posted it before Grammy."

harry_diva77 said:

"Team onions better pass team Grammy wey lost oh."

Kiddwaya celebrates Davido's latest feat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Big brother Naija 2020 reality TV star, Kiddwaya, took to social media to speak on Davido’s latest music feat.

The Lockdown star questioned the lukewarm reaction Davido’s achievement has been met with in Nigeria.

In a post shared on his Instagram story, he stated that Davido had no need for people's validation.

The reality star wrote:

"First Nigerian artist to be on the Fifa soundtrack and my people hate? The validation is not needed no more. That's the beauty of being global."

