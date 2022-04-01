Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has continued to cause a buzz online over her newfound body and fans are asking questions

In a new video making the rounds, a woman demanded that the movie star tell Nigerians the truth about how she lost so much weight

According to her, everybody knows how the actress’ stature has always been and she needs to explain how her backside suddenly became bigger and her stomach flatter

Popular Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus, has continued to make headlines after she debuted her new trim figure compared to her plus sized stature she used to be known for.

Just recently, a woman who felt so passionately about it made a video about the actress and posted it on social media as she demanded answers.

In the viral video, the woman noted that she will not let the film star rest until she tells Nigerians what she did to her body.

The woman said:

“Eniola will not rest in my hand, I will continue to bring Eniola here. She has to come out, in front of all women and tell us what she did to herself because all of us know how God created Eniola.”

Not stopping there, the woman noted that she doesn't care if people call her jealous because the actress has to share her secret.

“Eniola must come out and tell us what she did to herself to achieve…You people said she did gastric bypass, okay, that’s accepted for the stomach. What about the yansh?”

Internet users react

The woman’s video about the actress' new body raised a lot of mixed reactions. While some people scolded the woman and said it wasn’t her business, others were amused by the clip. Read some of their comments below:

Justadetoun:

“Is this envy or u want to loose weight too? .”

Itz_amee:

“She owes nobody an explanation. It's her body and whatever she did to get the body is none of your business.”

Preshorsluxuryhair:

“yoruba women sha. Na by force???. Because of you, Eniola is going to post 7 hot photos tonight.”

Olamide_fashuyi

“It’s the Audacity !!!! What’s your business ???”

Thebenk_homes:

“Madam, she owes you NO SUCH EXPLANATION ❌ Her body, her life, her preferences,...please deal with it. She has her right to privacy .it's your audacity for me though .”

Dezydiaries:

“This one has to be the joke of the century .”

Sugars_fabrics:

“Ha,wahala dey o… is it your body‍♀️.”

Interesting.

Through thick and thin: Eniola Badmus shares before and after photos

Popular Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus, has left fans buzzing after photos of her transformation went viral on social media.

On March 8, 2022, the formerly plus-sized actress took to her Snapchat page to share an old photo alongside a recent one showing her appearance.

In both photos, Badmus was captured with her friend and top singer, Davido, and it made the difference in her stature clearer than ever.

On one hand, the actress looked very puffed up as she posed with Davido in the first photo. However, the second photo she took with the singer showed just how much she had trimmed down.

