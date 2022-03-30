BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Queen, recently put smiles on faces of some petty traders after gifting them bundles of cash

Taking to social media, Queen explained how the Holy Spirit directed her to give out to others and she shared videos of her exploits

The reality star was seen giving bundles of N500 notes to a pap and akara seller as well as a roasted yam seller

BBNaija star, Queen, recently changed the lives of some petty traders with her grand gesture of kindness.

The Shine Ya Eye star had stormed a market somewhere in Nigeria to make some traders very happy with her generosity.

Queen shared news of her exploits on her social media page. The reality star started off by sharing a video of herself at the bank collecting bundles of money.

BBN Star Queen makes petty traders happy with bundles of cash. Photos: @queenmercyatang

Source: Instagram

According to her, she was praying when the Holy Spirit directed her to do what she was doing. Queen added that she wanted to touch lives and make small business owners happy.

In another clip, Queen stormed the market with her bodyguards and was seen giving a bundle of N500 notes to a pap and akara seller. The trader looked on in disbelief and wondered if it was a joke.

Also on her charity outreach, Queen went to another stall and gave a roasted yam seller another bundle of N500 notes. The people around the trader cheered in excitement.

See the video below:

Internet users react

Queen’s act of generosity raised a lot of mixed reactions on social media. While some people praised her, others said she should not have published it. Read some of their comments below:

Afro_mira:

“She actually need to make videos,so others that want to help too,can reach out to her….you that want to help without making videos, go ahead ,and stop whining in the comment section.”

Iamyonnie:

“For it to be on camera like this, it means it was planned ‍♀️.”

Sanser.san:

“I hope she isn't forcing a fake celebrity life n cry after.”

Asakeh:

“It’s a lie, let them take videos because it’s you people that’ll still come and say they have money and they’re not using it to help people.”

Kayg301:

“It's a good gesture but I feel it was staged. .”

T.b_arts:

“Too loud for my liking. Good soul tho.”

Cyndyoriel:

“What’s the need to record it and post? Clout chasing.”

Melin.daj:

“God bless you queen. But trust me render help without the cameras. Except you just using it for business.”

Interesting.

