Popular veteran Nigerian comedian, Julius Agwu, and his wife, Ibiere Maclayton, has reportedly ended

Several reports made the rounds on social media about how the comedian’s wife, Ibiere, dumped him after 14 years

A source said to be close to the couple allegedly noted that Ibiere took care of Agwu as he battled brain tumors but might have gotten tired of the situation

Veteran Nigerian comedian, Julius Agwu and his wife, Ibiere Maclayton, are said to no longer be a couple after claims of their marriage crashing made the rounds online.

According to several reports trending online, Ibiere has now reverted to her maiden name and relocated abroad with their two children, Zahra and Zadok.

Comedian Julius Agwu and wife's marriage allegedly crashes. Photos: @juliusagwu1, @playgroundnew

Source: Instagram

A source close to the couple allegedly said:

“She took care of him for some time but there were cracks in the union. Maybe she got tired of the current situation—cash flow wasn’t as when Agwu was stupendously rich and healthy. She must have been tired of the situation and left Agwu who isn’t as fit as before.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Recall that in 2015, the ace comedian was diagnosed with brain tumors and one of them was said to have been as big as a golf ball. The couple got married in May, 2008.

Internet users react

The news of Julius Agwu’s alleged crashed marriage raised a lot of reactions online. Read what some fans had to say below:

Johny_de_red:

“And they dated for a very long time unnno #moral #of #story no be hafa, na how well….every man prays for a resilient woman, but even the resilient do cracK.”

Home2school_kits:

“Stop painting the woman bad, like she left because of money. Haba, that might not be the case. If she wanted to leave for lack of money, she'd have done so since.”

Ayofemi2013:

“Trust me it's not any easy thing to do.. we don't know what went down... I truly wish them both well and hope things become better. I can only pray .”

Cherishochy:

“Divine recovery comedian Julius Agwu. This life sef. I'm speechless. Just looking up to God alone. Life is fickle. One minute u are making waves & enjoying, the next minute u have lost it all & life seems meaningless. God abeg. .”

Officialdjozzy:

“Every story always has two sides. Let's just pray for them knowing fully well that only those who wear the shoes know where it hurts.”

Cap.black22:

““for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death do us part” isn’t that the oath? Omo!”

Hmm.

Where is your wife? Fans question Kanayo O. Kanayo as he steps out with kids

Veteran Nigerian actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has been known to be a hands-on father with his children seeing as he posts them online from time to time.

Just recently, the movie star and his three kids paid a visit to Nigerian presidential aspirant, Kingsley Moghalu.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Kanayo shared videos of himself with his kids at the airport as well as photos of himself with the kids and another one of himself and Moghalu.

The actor's video of himself, his children and Kingsley Moghalu raised questions about the whereabouts of the actor’s wife and mother of his kids.

Source: Legit.ng