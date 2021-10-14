Somebody’s Son Hasn’t Found Me Yet: BBNaija’s Saskay Says As She Friendzones Cross and Jaypaul
- BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Saskay, doesn’t seem to want to take things further with her co-stars, Cross and Jaypaul
- The young lady who was close to both men on the show has now said that they are just friends to her
- According to the 21-year-old, somebody’s son will find her one day but that has not happened yet
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Saskay, was in a love triangle with two of her co-stars, Cross and Jaypaul, and she has now given fans an update on that situation.
Taking to her Instagram stories, Saskay noted that she was tired of addressing questions on her feelings for both men.
According to the reality star, Cross and Jaypaul are both friends to her and there is no sort of bad blood between them.
A bird's trust is on its own wings: Amidst 2baba and Pero's Abuja trip, Annie Idibia replies online in-laws
Also in the post, Saskay explained that she is more focused on building her brand at the moment while love takes a back seat.
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
The 21-year-old then ended her note by adding that she would no longer appreciate being asked questions on the matter.
See a screenshot below:
Saskay confirms single status
Also on her Instagram story, during a question and answer session, a curious fan asked Saskay when she would be showcasing her boyfriend for them to see.
In response to that, the young lady shared Tiwa Savage’s popular song, Somebody’s Son, and noted that she had not yet been found her.
See a screenshot below:
Recall that during her time in the BBNaija house, Saskay often mentioned that she had a relationship outside the house.
Interesting.
I didn't go to BBNaija for a husband
I need all the love, support I can get right now: Tega talks about the shame, sadness of her action on BBNaija
In an interview with BBC News Pidgin, Saskay talked about her experience in the house, plans for the future, her friendship with fellow housemates Cross and Jaypaul, as well as strategies.
On the "situationship" with Cross and Jaypaul, the ex-housemate noted that people did not understand her and both men are just her friends and they would remain that way.
She noted that she never called Jaypaul her husband or boyfriend.
Source: Legit