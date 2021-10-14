BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Saskay, doesn’t seem to want to take things further with her co-stars, Cross and Jaypaul

The young lady who was close to both men on the show has now said that they are just friends to her

According to the 21-year-old, somebody’s son will find her one day but that has not happened yet

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Saskay, was in a love triangle with two of her co-stars, Cross and Jaypaul, and she has now given fans an update on that situation.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Saskay noted that she was tired of addressing questions on her feelings for both men.

According to the reality star, Cross and Jaypaul are both friends to her and there is no sort of bad blood between them.

BBNaija's Saskay says Cross and Jaypaul are just her friends. Photos: @crossda_boss @jaypaulmrflamez, @officialsaskay.

Source: Instagram

Also in the post, Saskay explained that she is more focused on building her brand at the moment while love takes a back seat.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The 21-year-old then ended her note by adding that she would no longer appreciate being asked questions on the matter.

See a screenshot below:

BBNaija's Saskay has said she is just friends with Cross and Jaypaul. Photo: @officialsaskay.

Source: Instagram

Saskay confirms single status

Also on her Instagram story, during a question and answer session, a curious fan asked Saskay when she would be showcasing her boyfriend for them to see.

In response to that, the young lady shared Tiwa Savage’s popular song, Somebody’s Son, and noted that she had not yet been found her.

See a screenshot below:

Saskay confirms her single status. Photo: @officialsaskay.

Source: Instagram

Recall that during her time in the BBNaija house, Saskay often mentioned that she had a relationship outside the house.

Interesting.

I didn't go to BBNaija for a husband

In an interview with BBC News Pidgin, Saskay talked about her experience in the house, plans for the future, her friendship with fellow housemates Cross and Jaypaul, as well as strategies.

On the "situationship" with Cross and Jaypaul, the ex-housemate noted that people did not understand her and both men are just her friends and they would remain that way.

She noted that she never called Jaypaul her husband or boyfriend.

Source: Legit