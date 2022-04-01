Popular social media made comedian Mr Macaroni was unable to freaky a ladies account the way he normally does in many of his skits

Macaroni, in the video could be heard asking how much was his net worth when the lady requested N1 million

The video has since sparked reactions from celebrities as well as fans and followers of the comedian as many said he finally meets a real-life freaky freaky

Popular actor and content creator Mr Macaroni has sparked hilarious reactions on social media after he was unable to freaky the account of a real-life Freaky Freaky.

In a video he shared via his social media timeline, Macaroni gave a lady his phone as he asked her to input her account number and any amount she wanted.

Mr Macaroni meets real life Freaky Freaky who requested N1m. Credit: @mrmacaroni1

Source: Instagram

The lady went on to input one million naira, and the comedian could not help but scream out.

He said:

"Haaa, one million naira, How much is my net worth?'

While he was unable to fulfil her request, the comedian gave the lady N250,000 instead.

See the video below:

Nigerians react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

iam_shankorasheed:

"Daddy freaky nah you say put amount nah."

kemz_mama:

"DaddyWa 200k you will meet me at home ."

idia.aisien:

"@mrmacaroni1 me self I work there!! @sujimoto81 sent us on errands so didn’t see you."

ojulewastudio:

"AWESOME.. you are doing well...if you need a financial Breakthroughs this April we enter tomorrow do like this.."

state7036:

"E be like say maca don turn rit#alist oooo."

fsb_nation_32:

"Na opportunity na but you try sha 200k ooo high star."

tabbyblakes:

"If na me na 20 million I go put and I go press send ."

