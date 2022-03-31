Uche Maduagwu has taken to social media with a post directed at Davido but this time around he isn’t trolling the singer

Maduagwu confessed that he was paid to criticise the singer on social media over his failure to marry Chioma Rowland

The controversial actor’s revelation sparked different reactions from members of the online community who are familiar with his drama

Nollywood actor Uche Maduawgu may finally be taking a break from trolling singer Davido as indicated by a recent post shared on his Instagram page.

The controversial entertainer who has always been vocal about Davido and Chioma’s relationship made a surprising confession.

Uche Maduagwu seeks Davido's forgiveness. Photo: @uchemaduagwu/@thechefchi

Source: Instagram

According to Maduagwu, he was paid to constantly criticize Davido on social media for not carrying on with initial plans to marry Chioma.

His post read:

"I was paid to criticise Davido for not getting married to my sister."

In a different portion of the post, Maduagwu admitted that marriage is not by force while pleading with the 30BG musician to forgive his transgressions.

Even if he sought Davido's forgiveness, it didn't stop him from shading singer Burna Boy.

See his post below:

Reactions from social media users

officialrichysly said:

"U talk too much don't get ur self into trouble."

creamybeki said:

"You're forgiven hun go and sin no more. David will marry sophia she is mature and has been accommodating other babies mamas."

akinyemiolamiji said:

"Abeg uche who are the pple who paid you o oga. Tell us the name of who paid u. I tot u said u be man of good character? Why did you accept money when you know wot david did was right? Why are you changing month now?"

datmelanin_gurl said:

"Uche you better shut up your mouth oh , no go talk the one you go collect woto woto."

sassyfrankie69 said:

"You are a critic.. Thats what u are. Dnt apologise for that. He knows it just for cruise."

Source: Legit.ng