Popular singer Timaya seems to have some scores to settle with Ubi Franklin as he has threatened to beat him up

Timaya revealed he beat up Ubi last year as he urged him to focus on his new job as a nanny to Davido's son Ifeanyi

The singer's statement has since sparked reactions on social media, with some Nigerians dragging him over his threat

Nigerians may be in for some drama between veteran singer Timaya and talent manager Ubi Franklin.

This comes as Timaya on Wednesday, March 30, took to his Twitter account to call out Ubi as he threatened to beat him up again, claiming he had done so in January 2021.

Timaya went on to tell the talent manager to focus on his job as a nanny to Davido's son Ifeanyi.

He wrote:

"Ubi Franklin u remember the beating I gave u in January last year? Don’t let me beat u againit,and pls I like your new JOB. As Ifeanyi’s NANI and pls don’t mess it up. DAvido is a good guy he can make ur life. Pls focus on ur new JOB. Thanks."

Nigerians react to Timaya's threat

Timaya's statement has sparked mixed reactions on social media as Nigerians have taken to the comment section to react.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

Danielregha:

"Timaya, publicly downgrading ur fellow human & threatening to get physical with him makes no sense; Violence begets violence. If u have a problem with Ubi Franklin, go sort it out maturely, or man-up & sue him if need be. Better tread carefully cos ur words may be used against u."

He shenghen:

"Morning violence for breakfast awwww."

Amazingboyspec:

"Here we go again, no day off violence."

obum.eth @iObumss:

"I don’t care if Timaya is a cool person or not. Him dragging Davido’s son into his beef with Ubi Franklin is so unnecessary."

Source: Legit.ng