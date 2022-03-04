Actor Uche Maduagwu has given a piece of advice for music superstar Davido over his baby mama Chioma Rowland

The actor opined that it was when Chioma got to London that the singer sold out the London O2 Arena ahead of his show

Uche further stated that Chioma is the singer's ticket to win Grammy and advised him to pamper and marry her

Uche Maduagwu has lent his voice to Davido selling out his London show. According to him, it was immediately the singer's baby mama Chioma got to London that Davido sold out his show at the O2 Arena.

Uche Maduagwu advises Davido about Chioma. Credit: @davido.and.chioma @uchemaduagwu

Source: Instagram

He ascribed the singer's success to the influence of Chioma and the power of a beautiful Igbo woman.

Check out his post below:

Uche also advised Davido to marry and pamper Chioma if he really desires to win the Grammy or else his successes will be limited. He declared:

"History don show us say anytime you pamper chef like this e get wetin you dey look for, we the Igbos no go accept Belle number two."

Check out his advice to Davido below:

Nigerians react to Maduagwu's post

A number of Maduagwu's followers have reacted differently to his advice to Davido.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Ninafred_style:

"Please stop this thing you are doing, allow them to sort things out without you adding unnecessary pressure and bringing igbo people to ridicule...it is no longer funny.. Chioma didn't send you on this errand, so please stop it."

Riskayaholaniyi:

"Using paracetamol on top another person headache. Bros ee, weldone."

Gorgeous_ify:

"Leave them naauuu, na your matter?"

Nneokere:

"How market uche you no go UK? Even if na the free ticket you collect go."

Davido flies out his driver to attend his show at O2 Arena

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido showed love to his driver, Tunde, by flying him out to meet him in London.

The music star gushed as the old man arrived UK ahead of his sold-out show at the O2 Arena.

Taking to social media, Davido shared a photo of his driver as he touched down in London and fans reacted to the kind gesture.

