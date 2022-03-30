Mercy Johnson's husband, Prince Odi Okojie has revealed his political ambition as he hopes to join the House pf Representatives in 2023

The actress' husband has dropped his official poster as he flags off his campaign under the All Progressives Congress

Nigerians seem to be warming up to the idea of Mercy's husband becoming a politician as quite a number of people have drummed support for him

Popular actress, Mercy Johnson's husband, Prince Odi Okojie, as finally joined Nigerian politics as he has revealed his intention for all to see.

The father of four has shared his official campaign poster on his Instagram page and he will be contesting under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mercy Johnson's husband drops campaign poster Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie/@princeodiokojie

Source: Instagram

See the post as sighted on Instagram below:

Nigerians react to Mercy Johnson's husband's poster

princexodianose:

"That's my village."

wedonblow_tv:

"Masses or citizens."

prettyellablinkz:

"APC government is a no for me ooo."

ijeoma_mbaise:

"APC "

suzied1509:

"I wish him all the best going forward ❤️❤️"

djhummer_:

"This is my boss time and he will be moving forward back ward never."

sunnyecheleofficial:

"Wow❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Source: Legit.ng