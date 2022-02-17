Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, has continued to leave fans in awe of her family

For Valentine's Day, the movie star’s husband, Prince Odi, gifted her a box of money among other things

In a new video, Mercy was seen excitedly counting the N1000 notes and telling fans not to be surprised if she delivers twins next

Much loved Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson and her husband, Prince Odianosen Okojie, have continued to give fans couple goals.

On Valentine’s Day, Mercy’s husband surprised her with lovely gifts including a big red box filled with money.

Taking to her social media page, the actress posted a video of herself appreciating her man as she counted the money.

Mercy Johnson counts money husband gifted her on Valentine's Day. Photos: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Mercy was seen unraveling the taped N1000 notes as she wondered about how much money was in the box.

The actress then recounted how one of her daughters, Angel, had woken up that morning and asked her father if Mercy was his Valentine.

Mercy added that she said yes, she was his Valentine for life. And another of her kids wanted to know how her father wanted to mark the day for his wife.

The actress then gave her man a peck on his cheeks to appreciate it. She also addressed her fans about the possibility of her welcoming twins after her husband’s Valentine’s Day surprise.

See the video below:

Internet users react

Not long after Mercy shared her post online, a lot of her celebrity colleagues and fans gushed in the comment section.

Read some of their reactions below:

Ufuomamcdermott:

"Keep only the "I" for me I'm not greedy."

Moyolawalofficial:

"Haaa u want more kids haaa my queen you are strong ooooh."

Zinny_nathaniel:

"Enjoy you marriage my love ...I tap from this blessings ."

Mrs_treasure_o:

"This woman like play sha she Dey make me Dey ask myself if she play at all when she small ."

