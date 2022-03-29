Actress Mercy Johnson and her last born daughter are the only stars in the family’s latest TikTok video shared online

The Nollywood actress and her little one drew inspiration from colleague, Funke Akindele-Bello’s Jenifa Diary series

Funke among other colleagues in the industry and social media fans were seen reacting in Mercy’s comment section

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie seems pretty determined to hold her own as a TikTok superstar just like her colleague, Iyabo Ojo.

The actress humoured her fans and followers on Instagram with yet another hilarious video but this time around it was just her and the last born child of the family.

Mercy and her daughter drew inspiration from a viral scene in Funke Akindele Bello’s Jenifa’s Diary TV series.

The Nollywood actress did most of the work as her daughter was almost oblivious of what was being created.

Check out the hilarious TikTok below:

Funke Akindele, others react to Mercy's video

funkejenifaakindele said:

" mercy and her madam o. Una go hear word."

iamderazzi said:

"This your baby na your carbon copy!"

trendy_presh1 said:

"I love you mama ."

thephenomenal_girl said:

"Divine Mercy, mamas carbon copy ."

liberianjue1 said:

" I am watching this Episode right now.. Seasons 22 episode 6... I am Obsessed with this Series. Love me some Janifa's Diary."

hop_scentstore said:

" mercy abeg leave me oooo . Your face took me off."

le_eldera_perfumes_backup said:

"@funkejenifaakindele has succeeded in putting smiles on our faces with her amazing acting skills for many years ."

teenns_arena said:

"The black stars are there to score the super eagles so have fun before they ruin your night ."

Mercy Johnson sheds tears as daughter represents school in sports competition in Dubai

The actress earlier gushed over her first daughter, Purity, after she represented her school in a world competition.

Taking to Instagram, Mercy noted that Purity participated in the World School Games and she represented her institution in swimming.

The competition took place in Dubai and the actress noted that since her daughter was born, this was the first time she was letting her leave her sight. Mercy added that Purity’s father accompanied her on the trip.

The actress also noted that even though her daughter did not win, she was extremely proud of her that she could not stop shedding tears.

