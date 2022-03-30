Veteran comedian AY has taken to his social media timeline to share some lovely photos of his wife as she marks her birthday

The comedian also penned a sweet message to Mabel as he described her as a loving and caring wife

Following AY's post, celebrities, as well as fans and followers have taken to the comment section to join him in celebrating his wife

Nollywood actor and veteran comedian Ayo Makun, better known as AY Comedian, has shared beautiful photos of his wife Mabel on social media to celebrate her birthday.

AY said she brought sunshine to his life as he described her as a loving and caring wife.

Comedian AY's wife Mabel Makun stuns many in birthday photos. Credit: @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

Sharing her photos, AY wrote:

"Happy birthday to @realmabelmakun the woman that brings sunshine to my life, my dear caring and loving wife!"

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

See his post below:

Mabel also shared a video to mark her birthday.

See the post below:

Celebrities join AY Comedian to celebrate wife on her birthday

Popular celebrities, as well as fans and followers of the veteran comedian, have since taken to the comment section to send birthday wishes to Mabel Makun.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

babarex0

"Happy birthday madam."

chitaoxe1:

"Happy birthday Wifee more life."

daphne_motayne5:

"Don’t ever let anyone dull your sparkle ."

chekwasmichaels:

"Happy birthday to you❤️❤️❤️..stay blessed."

efungbenle_oluwasola:

"Happy birthday pretty lady, ❤️❤️❤️ age with abundant Grace and Mercy."

ogechiezekulie:

"Happy birthday sweet woman,long life ,and more wins❤️❤️."

onwa4realjc:

"Happy birthday beautiful woman of substances."

shymabatal_arabian_world:

"My birthday mate...more of God's wonders in our lives, Amin... Happy birthday to us."

candy_bella__9060:

"Happy birthday momma more grace ❤️❤️."

aduramigba70:

"Happiest Hearty Cheers to you my birthday mate. Keep basking in abundance of His Grace. Congratulations Sis."

Zlatan Ibile celebrates lookalike son on his second birthday

Nigerian singer and Aleyi crooner Zlatan Ibile took to his social media timeline to share some lovely photos of him and his son Shiloh as he clocked two years old on Tuesday, March 29.

Zlatan, who described his son as the sweetest two-year-old he ever knew, said his life had been enriched by his son's presence.

The singer wrote:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MY LOVELY SON You've been around for two years and my life has been enriched by your presence. You’re the cutest 2 year old boy I know. I pray you continue to grow in good health, wisdom and knowledge from GOD Almighty. Papa loves you and got you for life❤️."

Source: Legit.ng