Nollywood actress Ruth Kaidiri has added a new year today, and she has been appreciative to God for making her see a new year

The actress who shared a photo of her in a beautiful gown said she was grateful she was able to make the right decisions in her life

Joining the celebration, many Nollywood stars, as well as her fans and followers, have sent her goodwill messages

Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri has taken to her social media timeline to share a photo of herself as she marks her birthday today, March 24.

Ruth, who was thankful to God for making her see a new year, said she was grateful for the right decisions she has made so far in life.

Ruth Kadiri marks birthday with lovely flowing gown. Credit: @Ruthkadiri

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

"I publicly declare my gratitude to you dear lord. All my earthly prayers you have answered. I can’t say much but I am great-full. For helping me make all the right decisions in life. Happy birthday to me.❤️ love Ruth kadiri Ezerika."

See her post below:

Nollywood stars celebrate Ruth Kadiri on her birthday

Top movie stars like Mercy Johnson, Chacha Eke, Regina Daniels, among others, have taken to the comment section to celebrate Ruth Kadiri.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

chachaekefaani:

"Happy Birthday Mama Reign ❤️."

mercyjohnsonokojie:

"My Ruchina❤️❤️Happy Birthday sweetheart.Many more years filled with happiness I pray."

regina.daniels:

"So so beautiful happy birthday mami."

queenafiaschwarzenegger:

"Happy blessed birthday Queen, I love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

judithaudu:

"Happppppy Birthday Queen Ruth ❤️."

ema_onyx:

"Happy birthday sisterly. Prosper in health and wealth."

kingbobbymichaels:

"Happy birthday my Dearest friend ruthy bebe ❤️❤️❤️may the good Lord continue to Bless and protect you in all you do,Amen."

christabelegbenya:

"Happy birthday sis May God bless your new age ."

georginaibeh:

"Happy Birthday Puchu❤️ .. Many more years ahead ."

