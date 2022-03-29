Popular singer Zlatan Ibile has penned a lovely birthday message to his son Shiloh on his second birthday

The talented singer who couldn't hide the joy of being a father revealed his life has not remained the same since his son was born

Following Zlatan's post, many of his colleagues in the music industry, as well as fans and followers, have since taken to social media to celebrate with him

Nigerian singer and Aleyi crooner Zlatan Ibile has taken to his social media timeline to share some lovely photos of him and his son Shiloh as he clocks two years old on Tuesday, March 29.

Zlatan, who described his son as the sweetest two-year-old he ever knew, said his life had been enriched by his son's presence.

Zlatan Ibile gushes over his lookalike son on his 2nd birthday. Credit: @zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

The singer wrote:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MY LOVELY SON You've been around for two years and my life has been enriched by your presence. You’re the cutest 2 year old boy I know. I pray you continue to grow in good health, wisdom and knowledge from GOD Almighty. Papa loves you and got you for life❤️."

See the post below:

Celebrities and fans join Zlatan Ibile to celebrate his son

Popular celebrities like Poco Lee, Dorathy, among others, have since joined Zlatan Ibile to celebrate his son's second birthday.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

poco_lee:

"Big wins only!! UK FAMILY."

thedorathybachor:

"Happy birthday champ."

officialbiesloaded:

"Happy birthday Toluwalase❤️."

officerwoos:

"More life Zanku Baby."

drbtgar:

"Happy birthday Boy. Blessings forever and ever. Amen."

papaghana:

"To many more years together with Zlatko Jr ✨✨."

moziano_movenchy:

"Happy birthday Jnr ZANKU grow old and be blessed."

lekan_kingkong:

"Wa dagba wa dogbo, wa yan wa yanju."

tosinashafa:

"Happy Birthday to your Handsome Kid."

